Gruesome new details released in Harmony Montgomery's death

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Gruesome new details were released Tuesday in the death of Harmony Montgomery.

An arrest affidavit for her father, Adam Montgomery, revealed how prosecutors believe she died.

Montgomery's estranged wife Kayla told investigators that in December 2019, Adam hit his daughter after she had an accident while in the car.

Adam Montgomery and Harmony Montgomery. Manchester Police

She also said he put Harmony's body in bags and coolers, and over the next few months moved the girl's body to several different locations.

In March 2020, Adam Montgomery allegedly rented a U-Haul truck to dispose of the girl's remains.

The girl's father is now awaiting trial on murder charges.

Harmony's body hasn't been found.