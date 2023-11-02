Pumpkin the bear "will have to be euthanized" after killing goat, Hanson police say

HANSON - Police in Hanson say they have no choice but to kill a bear known as "Pumpkin."

The black bear "has gotten a taste for livestock" and killed a goat inside a barn Wednesday night, police said. It's the second time Pumpkin has attacked livestock, police said, even though the owners had an electric fence and reinforced barn doors.

Officers tracked the bear for more than two hours after the incident but could not take a shot at the bear because they were in a residential area.

The bear got his nickname back in September after he was seen snacking on a pumpkin in a resident's yard.

"Unfortunately, the bear is becoming too comfortable in the area and has found too many food sources," the Hanson Police Department posted to Facebook. "He will have to be euthanized."

Other local police departments and the Massachusetts Environmental Police have been notified about the bear.

"We know people will not be happy with this decision," police said. "We cannot just relocate a problem bear in this area."

As police anticipated, there were dozens of Facebook comments from people upset by the news.

"Shame on whoever decided this," one wrote.

Others hoped relocation was still an option.

"Can't relocate or don't want to?" another said. "We should be better than this! This is unacceptable."

Pumpkin the bear Hanson police

Police said there is more than one bear in the Plymouth County area. In neighboring Whitman, police urged trick-or-treaters in certain neighborhoods on Halloween to "be on high alert" after a bear was spotted.

There were no reports of any encounters involving people or pets with that bear, Whitman police said.

Hanson is not in the established range for Massachusetts bears, but MassWildlife says the bears have been expanding eastward in recent years.

To avoid attracting bears, residents are advised to take down bird feeders and secure their trash.