What does a rip current look like?

What to do if you get caught in a rip current

BOSTON - Former New England Patriots player Ryan Mallett drowned at a beach in Destin, Florida on Tuesday after getting caught in a rip current.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, local officials are setting reminders of what to look for in a rip current, and what you can do if you get caught in one.

Bourne Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Emberg said we see the most rip currents when storms come up the coast.

"The biggest thing is you can't outpower the current," said Emberg. "The best thing to do is swim lateral to it and head out of the current or calmly go with the current until it slows down and then swim diagonal away from the current toward shore."

Emberg said it is important to remain as calm as possible if caught in a rip current.

He also suggested for people on the shore to resist the urge to run in after someone. Instead, he suggested calling 911 and flagging down the closest lifeguard.

