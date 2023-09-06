Watch CBS News
Lawrence man Wandy Bethancourt-Adames drowns at Hampton Beach, Good Samaritan rescues second swimmer

HAMPTON, N.H. – A Lawrence man drowned Tuesday night while swimming at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, despite rescue efforts by a Good Samaritan.

A man who was surfing in the area heard two swimmers yelling for help around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

New Hampshire State Police said the surfer quickly brought a 28-year-old man to shore, then called 911 to let police know another man was still missing.

Firefighters responded and found the man in the water. He was identified as Wandy Bethancourt-Adames of Lawrence.

He was brought to the beach and CPR was performed. Bethancourt-Adames was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital but was pronounced dead.

