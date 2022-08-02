Gunstock Mountain Resort in New Hampshire to reopen after commission overhaul

GILFORD, N.H. -- A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort.

The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned July 20 in a power struggle with the Gunstock Area Commission, a five-member body appointed by county lawmakers.

They said they would return if two commission members stepped down.

Peter Ness resigned Friday; and lawmakers accepted the resignation of David Strang during an emergency meeting Monday night.

They also appointed Denise Conroy, of Alton, to the commission.

"Congratulations and thank you to the citizens of Belknap County for their successful efforts, perseverance, and strong advocacy," Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. "They spoke up, made their voices heard, and saved Gunstock."