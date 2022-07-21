Gunstock Adventure Park in New Hampshire closes until further notice

GILFORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire ski resort that offers ziplines, a mountain coaster, and other attractions in the summer was closed Thursday, a day after its management team resigned amid growing tensions with the five-member commission that oversees the resort.

The Gunstock Adventure Park at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford apologized for the closing online, adding, "Please know that we are just as bummed as you are and hope to see you soon."

The resort's general manager, Tom Day, submitted his resignation Wednesday night after the management team, which usually sat alongside commissioners at meetings, were placed in the audience, The Laconia Daily Sun reported. The entire senior management team then resigned.

Day and one commissioner of the Gunstock Area Commission who also resigned said recently-appointed members were trying to take a larger controlling stake in the resort's day-to-day operations, The Sun reported.

The zipline at Gunstock Mountain Resort Gunstock Mountain Resort

In a letter addressed to residents in Belknap County released Thursday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu blasted the commission, which includes several Republican state lawmakers. He said commission members "have lost the trust of the citizens of Belknap County."

An email seeking comment was sent to commissioners.