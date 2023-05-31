Guns N' Roses add The Pretenders to Fenway Park concert in Boston

BOSTON - Guns N' Roses announced Wednesday "The Pretenders" will be their special guests for this summer's Fenway Park concert.

The "I'll Stand By You" performers are joining Guns N' Roses for the August 21 show at the iconic Boston ballpark.

Other acts scheduled for Fenway this summer include Kane Brown, Dead & Company, P!NK, Fall Out Boy, Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band and Gorillaz.

Click here for ticket information.