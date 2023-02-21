Guns N' Roses returning to Fenway Park this summer

BOSTON - Guns N' Roses is coming back to Fenway Park this summer for one night in August.

The legendary rock band announced the dates for their latest world tour Tuesday. They'll stop at Fenway on Monday, Aug. 21.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

The band last played at Fenway in August of 2021.