Watch CBS News
Local News

Guns N' Roses returning to Fenway Park this summer

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Guns N' Roses is coming back to Fenway Park this summer for one night in August.

The legendary rock band announced the dates for their latest world tour Tuesday. They'll stop at Fenway on Monday, Aug. 21. 

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Click here for more information. 

The band last played at Fenway in August of 2021.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.