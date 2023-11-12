Mother and aunt arrested in Seekonk in connection to incident that left child severely burned

SEEKONK - Two Seekonk women were arrested in connection to an incident that left a child severely burned last month.

Police were called to a home on Oak Hill Avenue on Oct. 9 for a report of a 4-year-old girl with significant burns. The Bristol County District Attorney's office said an investigation revealed the girl suffered the life-threatening injuries 17 hours before police were called.

The girl was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island in critical condition with second and third-degree burns. She has since stabilized but remains in the hospital. The DA did not elaborate on how the girl was injured.

The girl's mother Guilene Gerome, 38, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child and permitting substantial injury to a child. The girl's aunt, 44-year-old Franzceska Gerome, was also arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury and permitting substantial injury to a child. Both women will be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.