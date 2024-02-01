Here's why Ms. G won't be looking for her shadow on Groundhog Day in Massachusetts

LINCOLN - Groundhog Day will be a little different in Massachusetts this year. Ms. G, the official state groundhog, won't be stepping outside Friday to predict either an early spring or six more weeks of winter due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Mass Audubon spokesman Aaron Gouveia tells WBZ-TV that the locally famous rodent isn't going to be looking for her shadow at Drumlin Farm in Lincoln because of health concerns.

"Ms. G is experiencing some hair loss due to hormones that is fairly common in juvenile groundhogs," he said. "Because of that, our wildlife care team advised us to move the program indoors to protect Ms. G from chilly winter temperatures."

Ms. G has been giving Groundhog Day forecasts since 2008 and she's been right about 60% of the time. Lawmakers in 2014 passed a bill to make her the state's official groundhog. She visits schools and youth organizations during the year to teach kids about nature.

There will still be a Groundhog Day event at the farm on Friday, even if Ms. G can't go outside. The public can visit the farm to hike and take part in arts, crafts and educational activities starting at about 9:30 a.m.

Last year, Ms. G predicted an early spring, disagreeing with well-known Pennsylvania groundhog Punxsutawney Phil. PETA this year offered to replace Phil with a gold coin, saying groundhogs "shouldn't be jostled around by large members of a different species and thrust in front of noisy crowds for a photo op."