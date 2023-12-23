Watch CBS News
Groton K-9 Bane recovering at home after hit-and-run left him seriously injured

By WBZ-News Staff

GROTON - A Groton Police K-9 has been released from the animal hospital and is recovering at home after he was seriously injured in a hit-and-run.

K-9 Bane was hit by a car near the Groton Police Department on Pleasant Street Wednesday. The driver, who fled the scene, has not been found.

The black lab was hit and seriously hurt on Pleasant Street in Groton on December 20, 2023. Groton Police Department

Bane was seriously injured and spent time recovering at the Tufts Animal Hospital. He'll need surgery on his hips and legs but he's now home recovering with his handler.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call Groton police at 978-448-5555.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 10:01 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

