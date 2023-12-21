Groton K-9 Bane seriously injured in hit-and-run on Pleasant Street

GROTON - Police are looking for the driver who hit a police K-9 in Groton before taking off.

It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m. Police said the driver hit K-9 Bane on Pleasant Street near the police department. The driver was last seen heading towards Ayer.

The black lab was hit and seriously hurt on Pleasant Street in Groton on December 20, 2023. Groton Police Department

Police thanked the four good Samaritans who helped Bane after the dog was hit. Bane suffered a broken femur, dislocated hip, broken ribs and punctured lungs. Police said Bane is in serious but stable condition at Tufts Animal Hospital.

Police are asking anyone with security cameras or who was on Pleasant Street at the time to contact Detective Andrew Davis. Groton Police can be reached at 978-448-5555.