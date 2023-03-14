Watch CBS News
Groton digs out from a foot of snow during nor'easter

By Brandon Truitt

GROTON - During Tuesday's nor'easter several communities experienced a wide variety of precipitations. Groton was not one of them. 

The snow fell consistently starting before sunrise and held out through the afternoon. Groton saw roughly a foot of snow Tuesday. The heavy, wet coating became a pain for those who had to clean it up. 

"It's just been completely steady the whole time," said Billy Falconer of Pepperell. He spent much of his day clearing a shopping center parking lot in Groton. "We haven't stopped yet. We just have to keep going at it," he said. "I am definitely ready for spring." 

Peg Devine is from Buffalo, NY and was eager for snow like this. Devine spent most of her day venturing out of her house on skies. "I needed a little extra diesel for my snow blower so I thought while I was out, I would use my hockey backpack and come get a little diesel," said Devine. "I am from Buffalo and am used to this. I am probably one of the few people who is glad that there's snow today." 

Cross-country skiing in Groton CBS Boston

The snow's weight was visible on the power lines through town. Branches were hanging on many of them, but no widespread outages were reported in Groton on Tuesday. 

There was, however, widespread shoveling throughout town. 

"I was hoping for snow," said Jen Luth of Groton. "It's okay. It's alright. This is New England, right?"  

First published on March 14, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

