2 Greenfield residents accused of beating, starving pit bull

GREENFIELD - Two Greenfield residents are facing charges of animal cruelty for allegedly beating and starving their pit bull.

Authorities were called to the home in July by witnesses who said 5 1/2-year-old Conrad, a pit bull mix, needed immediate help. Police found Conrad emaciated and brought him to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office dog shelter and then to the MSPCA for treatment. Witnesses said Conrad had been repeatedly beaten, kicked and hit with a blunt instrument.

Conrad, who, authorities say, has been abused and neglected, is now looking for his forever home. MSPCA-Angell

"It appears that Conrad's rear left leg, tibia and fibula were all broken in the past and never treated, so they healed on their own," explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs Mike Keiley.

"We also found 20 small rocks in his stomach, which luckily have passed on their own and didn't need to be surgically removed."

Yarras Fletcher and Aliah Rivera, both of Greenfield, will each face two felony charges of animal cruelty.

Conrad is now available for adoption at the MSPCA-Angell website.

"Conrad exemplifies how incredibly resilient dogs are," said Keiley. "Despite all he's been through, he remains friendly and trusting."