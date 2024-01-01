Expansive Green Line shutdowns set to begin on January 3

BOSTON - Another shutdown is coming to the Green Line.

Parts of the B,C,D, and E branches of Green Line will be shutdown from January 3 to 12, then again from Jan. 16 to 28 for construction.

The disruptions will begin at North Station and end at various points depending on the branch. The diversions include:

B branch between North Station and Babcock Street

C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station

E branch between North Station and Heath Street

Shuttle busses will be available on the B,C and D lines, but the MBTA asks people riding on the E branch to take the Route 39 Bus.

The Green Line extension will also be shutdown to address track issues on the Medford/Tufts and Union Square lines. The times are listed below:

From start to end of service during the weekend of January 6-7



8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 8-11



8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 16-18



From start to end of service during the weekend of January 20-21

8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 22-25

The Orange Line will remain running throughout the shutdowns. For more information go to the MBTA website.