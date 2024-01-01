Expansive Green Line shutdowns set to begin on January 3
BOSTON - Another shutdown is coming to the Green Line.
Parts of the B,C,D, and E branches of Green Line will be shutdown from January 3 to 12, then again from Jan. 16 to 28 for construction.
The disruptions will begin at North Station and end at various points depending on the branch. The diversions include:
- B branch between North Station and Babcock Street
- C and D branches between North Station and Kenmore station
- E branch between North Station and Heath Street
Shuttle busses will be available on the B,C and D lines, but the MBTA asks people riding on the E branch to take the Route 39 Bus.
The Green Line extension will also be shutdown to address track issues on the Medford/Tufts and Union Square lines. The times are listed below:
- From start to end of service during the weekend of January 6-7
- 8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 8-11
- 8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 16-18
- From start to end of service during the weekend of January 20-21
- 8:45 p.m. through the end of service from January 22-25
The Orange Line will remain running throughout the shutdowns. For more information go to the MBTA website.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.