Green Line Extension suspension postponed until September 2023 due to Sumner Tunnel closure

BOSTON - The closure of the Green Line Extension has been postponed due to the closure of the Sumner Tunnel this summer.

A spokesperson for Gov. Maura Healey said construction on the Squire Bridge has been postponed until September 2023. In the meantime, the Green Line Extension between Union Square and Lechmere will remain open.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation crews inspected Squire Bridge and determined it would be safe to delay repairs until September.

"The administration is grateful for the feedback we received from local officials and community members and will maintain close communication as we work to reschedule the Squire Bridge construction," the governor's spokesperson said in a statement.