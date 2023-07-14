Watch CBS News
Green Line B Branch to close for 2 weeks starting Monday

BOSTON - Monday marks the start of a two-week closure of the B Branch of the MBTA Green Line. Shuttle buses will replace trolleys between Boston College and Kenmore from July 17-28.

The MBTA says during the shutdown it will replace more than 2,000 feet of track between the Griggs Street and Packard's Corner stations. The new rails, ties, and ballast will reduce the risk of unplanned service disruptions, according to the MBTA

The work was moved up after a trolley derailed near Packard's Corner last month.

Shuttle buses will not service Allston Street, Griggs Street, or Packard's Corner for accessibility reasons. 

July 14, 2023

