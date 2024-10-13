Watch CBS News
Local News

Falling tree limb kills 86-year-old man at Massachusetts home

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

GRAFTON – An 86-year-old man died Saturday when a tree limb fell and landed on him at a home in Grafton.

Man killed by falling tree limb

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Dundee Drive.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, but later died.

A large tree limb could be seen at the home on Sunday.  

Worcester District Attorney investigation

The Worcester County District Attorney's office is investigating the man's death.

Investigators did not release the man's name or the circumstances of what happened.

No additional details are currently available. 

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.