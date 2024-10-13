Falling tree limb kills 86-year-old man at Massachusetts home

GRAFTON – An 86-year-old man died Saturday when a tree limb fell and landed on him at a home in Grafton.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Dundee Drive.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, but later died.

A large tree limb could be seen at the home on Sunday.

Worcester District Attorney investigation

The Worcester County District Attorney's office is investigating the man's death.

Investigators did not release the man's name or the circumstances of what happened.

No additional details are currently available.