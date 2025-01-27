Grace Cotter Regan honored with Pinnacle Award for leadership at Boston College High School

BOSTON - For most of Grace Cotter Regan's career in education, she walked in with a plan, often based on the CEO's vision, and executed it. Now, as the President of Boston College High School, it's her vision that guides the mission.

She lights up describing the students, young men who "thrive, fall and pick themselves up" as they follow the Jesuit teachings of living as "men for others."

Some of the best advice she's received came from her father who advised her to "seize the crisis." Smiling, Grace explains that she doesn't shy away from crisis. In fact, she's "good at it."

A sister of Notre Dame advised her to set clear expectations. "You can hold people accountable as long as you are clear," the sister told her. Grace says she follows that humbling advice to assess the strength and clarity of her communication.

Inspired by faith

As the leader of a Catholic and Jesuit school, Grace says that she is inspired by her faith and the Jesuit pedagogy. "We have a beautiful vernacular," she explains. "We're able to use our language daily in our lives. So, we begin with prayer every day. That inspires me every day. I do the Daily Examen which is part the spiritual exercises at the beginning and the end of the day. It's a practice where you really think about what you have to work on and what you want to give thanks for."

Grace Cotter Regan, President of Boston College High School CBS Boston

She's also makes annual spiritual pilgrimages which allow her to step back and discern what she is doing and how she is doing it. She says that the experience never fails to energize her. "I've always been a person who embraced challenge," she says. Preparing for challenge and having a vision for what you hope to achieve are two keys to a successful outcome.

Grace says that her superpower is being a convener and finding a way to help people understand-and buy into-the mission of the institution.

Looking for growth opportunities every day, Grace says that she reads a lot, learns from her colleagues and serves on several boards. "They allow me to continue to learn and continue to grow," she said.

Grace will receive the 2025 Pinnacle Award from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce for Achievement in Arts & Education.