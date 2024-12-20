Here's what a government shutdown could mean in Massachusetts

Possible government shutdown: What to know What to know about congressional budget talks as government barrels toward shutdown 09:41

BOSTON - The federal government is on the verge of another shutdown and, if it happens, it will have an impact in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts.

If Congress can't come up with a new spending plan to fund federal agencies by 12:01 a.m. Saturday, December 21, several payments and services will be affected.

Impact of government shutdown in Massachusetts

All national park sites could close until the shutdown ends. In Boston, that includes the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum in Dorchester, the Bunker Hill Monument in Charlestown and the Charlestown Navy Yard visitor center. The USS Constitution Museum would not be closed. In fact, it offered free admission to all federal employees during the 2019 shutdown.

The shutdown would also include several sites across Massachusetts, including the National Historical Park in Lowell.

A government shutdown would also stop paychecks to federal workers. There are 25,463 civilian employees in Massachusetts, not including uniformed military personnel or federal contractors, according to the latest Congressional Research Service report.

Federal workers who are classified as "essential" by their agency will continue to work, but they won't get paid. They'll get back pay when the shutdown is over.

Will the government shutdown affect Logan airport flights?

In Massachusetts, essential government workers include TSA agents, FAA employees, members of the Coast Guard and corrections officers at the federal prison in Devens.

Because essential employees work through a shutdown, flights will still operate out of Logan Airport in Boston and other airports.

But, an extended shutdown could mean "longer wait times at airports," according to TSA administrator David Pekoske.

Government shutdown and passport processing

The longer a shutdown lasts, the more impactful it gets.

If you are trying to get a new or renewed passport, know that all passport processing could stop. Hiring at any federal agencies and research at federal labs could be put on hold.

Your mail will keep coming though. The Postal Service and entitlement programs, like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, will keep going, but there could be delays because of staffing problems. Those agencies all get their money from permanent appropriations that don't require renewal.

Will Massachusetts congressional members be paid?

The president and members of Congress will continue to get paid, even if there's no deal. The nine representatives and two senators from Massachusetts will get their checks along with the rest of Congress because of the way their salaries are treated under federal law and the Constitution. Their staffers, however, will not get paid.