Government Center Garage demolition resumes Monday with new detours

BOSTON - Expect delays starting next week in downtown Boston.

Work on the Government Center Garage demolition will resume Monday after it was stopped due to a deadly collapse earlier this year.

Demolition worker Peter Monsini was operating a piece of heavy equipment on the ninth floor on March 26 when the floor fell apart and he was killed.

Then last month, MBTA train service under the garage was suspended as engineers worked to repair structural damage in a tunnel.

The next step will be to take down the section of garage over Congress Street below.

The city says the operation will require a full closure of Congress Street from New Chardon Road to Sudbury Street. The detour for cars, bikes and walkers will start Monday, July 11th and last until September 5th.

The Haymarket MBTA station will be open for bus and train service throughout the construction .

A multi-billion-dollar mixed-use development will eventually replace the garage.

For more information on the detours, visit the city's website.