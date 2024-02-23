Steward fails to submit financial data by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's deadline

BOSTON - Friday was the deadline for Steward Health to turn over its financial documents to the state, but it seems Steward may not take any more action.

Earlier this week, Governor Healey sent Steward a letter demanding financial information and that steps be taken to protect patient safety, including safe staffing levels and increased monitoring.

Yesterday, Steward responded, saying it was willing to work with the state and has already turned over tens of thousands of pages of financial documents but does not have the audited financial documents the governor has requested. The state is reviewing the information Steward sent this week.

Steward Health Care is millions of dollars in debt, and construction at Norwood Hospital has been halted. Congressman Stephen Lynch said Steward wants to abandon plans to reopen the hospital. Nurses have said they are understaffed, and first responders have said closing Norwood Hospital puts patients at risk.

"Since this hospital closed, our transport times have doubled and tripled," said Dennis Mawn of Norwood Firefighters Local 1631.

"The financial information that Steward provided this week continues to be incomplete and insufficient. What Steward must do from this point forward is clear – complete an orderly transition out of Massachusetts," said Governor Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand.

Steward said it approached the administration last fall about transferring its hospitals to new owners.

Steward hospitals include St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Carney Hospital in Dorchester, St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River, Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, Norwood Hospital, New England Sinai Hospital in Stoughton, and Morton Hospital in Taunton.