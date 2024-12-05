Boston's Franklin Park Zoo mourns the loss of 38-year-old gorilla "Kit"

BOSTON - The Franklin Park Zoo is mourning the loss of Kitombe, a 38-year-old male western lowland gorilla. The zoo said "Kit" had serious health issues and was examined under anesthesia on Thursday.

After assessing Kit's condition, the decision was made to humanely euthanize him due to his "poor prognosis and serious quality of life concerns," the zoo said.

"We are devastated"

"We are devastated to share the news of Kit's passing," said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. "He has been part of our zoo family for more than 25 years, and will be deeply missed by the staff who has cared for him for so many years. He was an incredible father to his five offspring with his mate Kiki, and it was a joy to watch his gentle interactions with them."

The zoo said Kit had a long list of health issues including a chronic cough, loss of weight and muscle mass, lethargy, trembling, glaucoma and heart disease. Veterinarians said "his condition deteriorated rapidly" on Wednesday.



The median life expectancy for male gorillas is about 32 years old, so Kit was considered a geriatric gorilla. According to the zoo, cardiac disease is the biggest health issue for male gorillas.

Kit's care team described him as a "great dad who was very gentle, as well as a good leader for the troop."

Kit the Gorilla has been in Boston since 1998

Kit had lived at the zoo since 1998. He was one of six gorillas there.

In 2022, the zoo opened its $9.1 million "Gorilla Grove" habitat, featuring a waterfall and climbing vines.