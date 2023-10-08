Watch CBS News
Local News

Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton resumes normal operations after power outage

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON - Normal operations at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton resumed Sunday morning after a power outage the day before.

The power outage was reported Saturday morning and required the hospital to transfer some patients to other hospitals for care. The emergency room did remain open for walk-ins, though non-critical patients were asked to go to an urgent care instead.

The hospital hasn't commented on what caused the power outage.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 8, 2023 / 8:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.