Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton resumes normal operations after power outage
BROCKTON - Normal operations at Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton resumed Sunday morning after a power outage the day before.
The power outage was reported Saturday morning and required the hospital to transfer some patients to other hospitals for care. The emergency room did remain open for walk-ins, though non-critical patients were asked to go to an urgent care instead.
The hospital hasn't commented on what caused the power outage.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.