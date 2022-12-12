Golden Globe nominations revealed ahead of award show's return to TV after scandal

2023 Golden Globe nominations announced 2023 Golden Globe nominations are announced 04:55

After scandal and boycotts plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the multiverse mashup "Everything Everywhere all at Once."

The nominees for best film, drama, are: "The Fabelmans," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis," "Tár" and "Avatar: The Way of Water."

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, are: "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Babylon" and "Triangle of Sadness."

Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale "The Banshees of Inisherin" led all films with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Arguably no film got a bigger boost than Damien Chazelle's silent film era epic "Babylon." The film doesn't open in theaters until later this month, but came away with five nominations, including nods for Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva.

Calva learned about his nomination, his first for a Globe, during an interview on "CBS Mornings."

"Wow, I don't have a speech," he said. "Wow, I just want to congratulate everyone that worked on the movie because this is, wow, it's a so special feeling right now, but I think that it was a teamwork, you know, it was a hard movie, it was a beautiful movie. Damien just changed my life. Damien, if you are looking at me right now, thank you, man, thank you."

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won't attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a longtime HFPA member and former president of the organization.

"I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Fraser told GQ in an interview published last month. "No, I will not participate."

The Globes will be telecast on Jan. 10, with stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting on NBC.

On the TV side, "Abbott Elementary" led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams. "The Crown," "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "White Lotus" all came away with four nominations.

The Globes are trying to mount a comeback this year. A Los Angeles Times investigation in early 2021 found that the group then had no Black members, a revelation compounded by other allegations of ethical improprieties. Many stars and studios said they would boycott the show. Tom Cruise returned his three Globes.

Whether Cruise chooses to attend this year could be one of the most discussed questions ahead of the ceremony. His "Top Gun: Maverick," the year's biggest box-office smash, is nominated for two awards: best film, drama, and best song. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was among the first to celebrate the film's nominations with a statement of thanks.

"Top Gun: Maverick" wasn't the only blockbuster welcomed by the Globes. James Cameron's upcoming "Avatar: The Way of Water" scored nods for both best film, drama, and best director for Cameron. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" snagged two nominations, for Angela Bassett's supporting performance and Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

Monday's nominations were read by father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez on NBC's "Today" show. NBC last year canceled the telecast that would have taken place this past January. Instead, the Golden Globes were quietly held in a Beverly Hilton ballroom without any stars in attendance, and the winners were announced on Twitter.

Over the last year and a half, the HFPA has revamped its membership and enacted reforms designed to curtail unethical behavior. The group added new and more diverse members.

In bringing the Globes back on the air, NBC praised the HFPA for its ongoing reforms but also reworked its contract. The network will broadcast the 2023 show in a one-year deal, making January's show a possible make-or-break moment for the Globes. NBC also shifted the telecast to a Tuesday, instead of the Globes' previous Sunday night perch, and will stream the ceremony on Peacock, as well.

Known for its boozy, celebrity-stuffed broadcast, the Globes have long ranked as one of the most-watched non-sporting live programs of the year. But ratings, as they have for most award shows, have slid for the Globes in recent years. The 2021 show, held amid the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million, down from 18 million the year prior.

The HFPA sold the Globes earlier this year to Todd Boehly's Eldridge Industries, which is turning it from a nonprofit to a for-profit venture. The firm also owns Dick Clark Productions, which produces the Globes, and the Beverly Hilton, the award show's longtime home.

For Hollywood studios, the Globes can be a useful marketing tool that helps drive audiences to awards contenders ahead of the Academy Awards, which next year will be held March 12. In the past year, no other awards body has emerged as a Globes replacement. And with modest ticket sales thus far for many of the fall's most acclaimed dramas, some in the industry will surely hope to see the Globes restored to their former luster.

The nominees for all of the film categories are:

Best picture, drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best picture, musical or comedy

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All At Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Best actress, drama

Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Best actor, drama

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Best actress, musical or comedy

Lesley Manville, "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best actor, musical or comedy

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Dolly de Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All At Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Animated

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Non-English language

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

"RRR"

Screenplay

Todd Field, "Tár"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Sarah Polley, "Women Talking"

Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, "The Fabelmans"

Director

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Original song

"Carolina," from "Where the Crawdads Sing," music by Taylor Swift

"Ciao Papa," from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," music by Alexandre Desplat

"Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick," music by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

"Lift Me Up," from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

"Naatu Naatu," from "RRR," music by M.M. Keeravani

Original score

Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Alexandre Desplat, "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

Hildur Guðnadóttir, "Women Talking"

Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"

John Williams, "The Fabelmans"

The nominees for all of the television categories are:

Drama series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Comedy series

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Limited series

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

"Pam and Tommy"

"The Dropout"

"The White Lotus"

Actress, drama series

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Actor, drama series

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Actress, comedy or musical series

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Actor, comedy or musical series

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

"Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Actress, limited series

Jessica Chastain, "George & Tammy"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Julia Roberts, "Gaslit"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Actor, limited series

Taron Egerton, "Black Bird"

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Evan Peters, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Supporting actress, musical, comedy or drama

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama

John Lithgow, "The Old Man"

Jonathan Pryce, "The Crown"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Supporting actor, limited series

F. Murray Abraham, "The White Lotus"

Domhnall Gleeson, "The Patient"

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

Richard Jenkins, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Supporting actress, limited series