Firefighters, police rush to rescue people from burning Gloucester apartment

GLOUCESTER – Five people were rescued and several hospitalized when flames ripped through a Gloucester apartment building late Saturday night.

Gloucester apartment fire

Heavy flames broke out at an apartment building on Pirmi Lane around 10:20 p.m. The fire was coming from the second floor balcony of the home, which houses people ages 55 and older.

"We are certain that the fire started outside there and that area of this building is not sprinklered so unfortunately the fire kind of had the run of the outside the building," said Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.

"It was just a sheet of black smoke and the minute we opened the door, it tried to come in so we shut it," said Neil Porta, who lives in the apartment building.

Firefighters and officers from the Gloucester Police Department rescued five people using ground ladders. Porta said he and his wife were rescued from their third floor balcony.

"I told them I was very grateful to them, we couldn't have gotten out on the third floor," said Porta.

One resident was rushed to Beverly Hospital and another was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital. A third person from the building drove themselves to the hospital for evaluation. Retired Deputy Chief Steve Aiello lives close by and was first on the scene. He rushed inside and found two residents who needed to be rescued on the third floor.

"I went to the back of the building and started ringing the doorbells trying to alert as many people as possible," said Aiello. "One of them was ambulatory, we were able to get her into the stairwell. But the other was lying unconscious in the hallway, I thought she was unconscious, unresponsive...I crawled in, grabbed her by the ankles and dragged her to the stairwell. The heat and the flames were pretty intense, so three other officers met us in the hallway and assisted us carrying them out of the building and we were able to provide first aid to them."

Police and firefighters make rescues

In addition, three police officers were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

"I am proud of the heroic efforts of our officers and all first responders involved. We are hopeful for the swift recovery of everyone affected by this incident," Gloucester Police Chief Edward Chief Conley aid.

Smith said quick actions by first responders likely saved lives.

"Due to the incredible work of our first responders, we made numerous rescues. If not for their efforts, the outcome would have been a tragic loss of lives," Unfortunately, we have many displaced families as the entire building had to be shut down, and it will be some time before these residents will be able to get back into their homes."

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Fire departments from Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport, and Ipswich also responded to the scene to assist Gloucester firefighters.

"I didn't think about my own safety, I just wanted to see if I could make a difference," said Aiello.

"The next step is helping the residents who have been displaced, obviously it's going to be a long time before they get back in," said City Councilor Jeff Worthley. "So finding housing for them, obviously it's Christmas, if there's needs for donations, we are working on that next."