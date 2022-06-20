Watch CBS News
2 residents, 2 firefighters hurt in early morning Gloucester house fire

GLOUCESTER – Two residents and two firefighters were hurt early Monday morning fire at a Gloucester home.

Crews responding to a home on School Street just after 3 a.m. found heavy flames and smoke.

The fire was knocked down in about 30 minutes, but the home was significantly damaged.

One firefighter and one resident have been released from the hospital.

"They seem to be in good shape, just precautionary measures at this point," Gloucester assistant fire chief Robert Rivas said about the injured firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 10:20 AM

