13-year-old girl has life threatening injuries after she was hit by car in Middleton driveway

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MIDDLETON - A 13-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home in Middleton Monday afternoon. It happened at about 2:20 p.m. on Meadowlark Farm Lane.

The girl has life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Lawrence General Hospital.

A Middleton Police officer injured their leg while responding the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.  

First published on April 10, 2023 / 5:32 PM

