13-year-old girl has life threatening injuries after she was hit by car in Middleton driveway
MIDDLETON - A 13-year-old girl has serious injuries after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home in Middleton Monday afternoon. It happened at about 2:20 p.m. on Meadowlark Farm Lane.
The girl has life-threatening injuries and is currently being treated at Lawrence General Hospital.
A Middleton Police officer injured their leg while responding the incident.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.