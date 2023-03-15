World Cup format changes could mean more matches at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – A change of rules for the next FIFA World Cup could have Gillette Stadium hosting more matches.

FIFA said the competition will now begin with 12 groups of four teams, rather than 16 groups of three.

That will increase the number of matches played from 80 to 104.

Foxboro is one of 16 North American cities that will host portions of the 2026 World Cup.