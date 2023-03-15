Watch CBS News
Local News

World Cup format changes could mean more matches at Gillette Stadium

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

World Cup format changes could mean more matches at Gillette Stadium
World Cup format changes could mean more matches at Gillette Stadium 00:21

FOXBORO – A change of rules for the next FIFA World Cup could have Gillette Stadium hosting more matches.

FIFA said the competition will now begin with 12 groups of four teams, rather than 16 groups of three.

That will increase the number of matches played from 80 to 104.

Foxboro is one of 16 North American cities that will host portions of the 2026 World Cup.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 10:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.