Gas prices increase in Massachusetts for first time in nearly 4 months
BOSTON - Gas prices are rising in Massachusetts for the first time in nearly four months.
The average price for a gallon of regular is now $3.51, up two cents from Wednesday, according to AAA.
That's the first increase since June 12, when Massachusetts set a record high of $5.05. Prices had dropped slowly and steadily since them.
The national average had dropped for 98 days before starting to rise again in late September. It was $3.87 Wednesday, 36 cents higher than Massachusetts.
California still has the highest average price in the country at $6.42 a gallon.
