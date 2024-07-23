Watch CBS News
Local News

Gardner considers another proposal to build horse racing track

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Gardner considers new site for horse racing track
Gardner considers new site for horse racing track 02:12

GARDNER - When Suffolk Downs held its last horse race in 2019, a lot of that industry left the state. One group of investors wants to change that by building a new track in Gardner. A lot of residents want to stop the project before it gets out of the gate.

Bay State Racing is an LLC consisting of investors in the horse racing industry. Last year, the company tried to go forward with this project on a plot of land in Gardner off Route 140. This year, they are trying again with a 114-acre property just down the street.

"It is our hope to be engaged and productive with the community and be good neighbors," said Bay State Racing's John Stefanini.

Gardner horse track
Bay State Racing is hoping to build a horse racing track off Route 140 in Gardner. CBS Boston

The company expects to invest $25 million in new facilities, a return of half a million a year in taxes to the city and create dozens of new jobs.

The land the company is looking to acquire is currently a ranch with animals used to provide therapy for those going through substance abuse and mental health treatment. The idea of changing that to a venue that holds thousands of people and dozens of racing animals is a concern for those living here.

Residents concerned about proposal   

"Our home that we have lived in for the past 38 years is situated 500 feet from the property," said one resident worried about traffic and noise.

"The ethical treatment of animals is still a question in my mind," said another.

Other residents expressed concerns over potential environmental issues like water sanitation and waste.

The city council held a straw-vote (non-binding) to check the pulse of council members. Each of them voted against the potential racing track. The official vote will come next month at the earliest.  

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.