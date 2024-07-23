Gardner considers another proposal to build horse racing track

GARDNER - When Suffolk Downs held its last horse race in 2019, a lot of that industry left the state. One group of investors wants to change that by building a new track in Gardner. A lot of residents want to stop the project before it gets out of the gate.

Bay State Racing is an LLC consisting of investors in the horse racing industry. Last year, the company tried to go forward with this project on a plot of land in Gardner off Route 140. This year, they are trying again with a 114-acre property just down the street.

"It is our hope to be engaged and productive with the community and be good neighbors," said Bay State Racing's John Stefanini.

Bay State Racing is hoping to build a horse racing track off Route 140 in Gardner. CBS Boston

The company expects to invest $25 million in new facilities, a return of half a million a year in taxes to the city and create dozens of new jobs.

The land the company is looking to acquire is currently a ranch with animals used to provide therapy for those going through substance abuse and mental health treatment. The idea of changing that to a venue that holds thousands of people and dozens of racing animals is a concern for those living here.

Residents concerned about proposal

"Our home that we have lived in for the past 38 years is situated 500 feet from the property," said one resident worried about traffic and noise.

"The ethical treatment of animals is still a question in my mind," said another.

Other residents expressed concerns over potential environmental issues like water sanitation and waste.

The city council held a straw-vote (non-binding) to check the pulse of council members. Each of them voted against the potential racing track. The official vote will come next month at the earliest.