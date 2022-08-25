Watch CBS News
More fuel added to Tom Brady-Masked Singer rumors

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Earlier this week, Tom Brady coyly sidestepped the rumors that suggested he missed a week-plus of training camp in order to appear on "The Masked Singer." But some new footage from the program may indicate the QB was actually belting out tunes behind an elaborate mask.

Maybe.

TMZ obtained a clip of "The Masked Singer" judge Ken Jeong guessing the singer behind a mask was either Peyton Manning or Tom Brady. Jeong even made reference to Brady's training camp absence while making his guess.

"I think it could be the greatest of all time," Jeong said. "He just got fined for not showing up to training camp because he is here on 'The Masked Singer.' This is seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady!"

Jeong's reasoning suggests that the hints given for this masked singer lean toward the singer being related to football in some way.

Of course, the clip does not reveal the singer behind the mask, so the mystery is sure to endure a bit longer.

TMZ reported that the show wrapped filming on Aug. 20, just two days before Brady returned to Buccaneers training camp after an 11-day absence. After his first day back at practice, Brady tweeted out an ad for his underwear brand, writing, "Wasn't on the masked singer last week. Was wearing a mask though." A report earlier this week indicated that Brady spent at least part of that 11-day absence on a Bahamas vacation with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 25, 2022 / 11:21 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

