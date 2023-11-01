Fuddruckers closing Saugus restaurant after 35 years

SAUGUS - Fuddruckers announced Wednesday it is closing one of its two Massachusetts restaurants.

The chain that says it serves "the World's Greatest Hamburgers" will be shutting down its Saugus location on Route 1 before the end of the year. The Fuddruckers in Reading inside Jordan's Furniture will stay open.

"It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of our Saugus location," Saugus franchise owner Adrienne LeBlanc said in a statement. "This is not the outcome we had hoped for because we want to keep the restaurant open. Despite multiple attempts to negotiate a fair lease, however, we simply couldn't come to an agreement with our landlord, and we were forced to make this very difficult decision.

The restaurant will be closing sometime in mid-to-late December, though an exact date has not been announced.

The Saugus location has been in business for more than 35 years. The Reading restaurant will be the only Fuddruckers left in New England - a Fuddruckers inside Foxwoods Resort Casino closed recently and was replaced by a Wahlburgers.

Fuddruckers got its start in Texas in 1980. The chain is known for its self-serve produce bar where customers can top their own burger.

For New Englanders, Fuddruckers is the latest familiar restaurant name to see closures in recent years. A Friendly's in Webster closed its doors permanently in September, leaving 24 locations left in Massachusetts. At the end of 2022, The Ninety Nine closed four New England restaurants.