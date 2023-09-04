Watch CBS News
Local News

Friendly's location in Webster closing permanently

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Filene's Basement to Friendly's: Why are we obsessed with the past?
Filene's Basement to Friendly's: Why are we obsessed with the past? 05:00

WEBSTER – Another Friendly's restaurant location is closing its doors for good.

The chain's location in Webster is closing permanently after it closes Monday at 9:30 p.m.

The Friendly's website now lists 24 locations in Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire.

Friendly's was founded in 1935. The first shop opened in Springfield, and the second one came five years later in West Springfield.

By 1951, there were 10 Friendly's operating in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut. S. Prestley Blake, who co-founded Friendly's with his brother and turned it into a national chain, died at 106 years old in 2021.

The regional favorite has seen a steady string of closures in recent years. In 2019, Friendly's closed 23 restaurants in the northeast. The last Friendly's on Cape Cod closed for good in 2020.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 4, 2023 / 3:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.