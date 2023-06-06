Fresh Films summer program allows Boston students to chase filmmaking dreams

BOSTON – A summer program is helping Boston teenagers accomplish their dreams of becoming filmmakers.

The program is giving Boston Public Schools students hands-on training and a paycheck.

Fresh Films is a production studio on a mission to build a diverse group of future filmmakers and storytellers. The program will help young people learn new skills, connect with industry pros, and fuel their creativity.

The head of Fresh Films said the program has led to a lot of success for students.

"I think the biggest reward is when students will email and say 'Oh my god I met so and so,' or 'I just got into college because I put this on my resume.' We have a ton of alumni who work in the industry. So it's that kind of stuff when young people get hired that we're like, 'Yes!' and it's just really fun to watch their growth over time," Kelli Feigley said.

To participate, students must be 14-18 years old and attending Boston Public Schools.

Participants will be paid $16.25 an hour for 100 hours of work. The program runs from July 10-August 11.

Fresh Films has released content on the Roku channel, Amazon Prime, PBS and Paramount+ which is the parent company of WBZ-TV.

Click here for more information about Fresh Films.