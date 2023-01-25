Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts

Schools face millions in unpaid lunch debt Schools face millions in unpaid lunch debt 02:07

BOSTON - A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently.

The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."

Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free school lunch have expired.

The bill would require schools "to make breakfast and lunch available at no charge to each attending students." The cost of free meals would be paid for with federal funds and the state.

Bill sponsor Rep. Andy Vargas, a Haverhill Democrat, told The Eagle-Tribune that studies show students perform better in school when they are well-fed.

"Families have come to rely on these meals, both for the nutritional value and for financial relief," he told the newspaper. "If you calculate the cost of school lunches, it could save families up to $2,000 a year, per kid."

CBS News reported last week that schools are struggling to provide meals for kids as inflation sends food costs soaring. A School Nutrition Association survey found that school meal debt has already topped more than $19 million this year nationwide.