Free hotel rooms on Thanksgiving, Christmas offered to patient families at 2 Massachusetts hospitals

ANDOVER - A hotel in Massachusetts is offering free rooms to families who have someone in the hospital during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Doubletree on Old River Road in Andover will let families of patients at Lawrence General Hospital and the Holy Family Hospital campuses in Haverhill and Methuen stay there at no cost on Wednesday, November 27, Thursday November 28, Tuesday, December 24 and Wednesday, December 25.

They can stay one or two nights, as long as there are rooms available, and you have a valid identification from one of the hospitals.

"It's typically a time where a lot of hotels are a little bit slower and we have rooms that are open, so it's a perfect opportunity to reach out and help the community," Kerrie Ganley, the hotel's director of sales and marketing, told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

"If you're in a hospital and you have loved ones that need to travel to come see you during the holidays, or it might just be a far off location where you live and the travel time takes a toll on you, we have rooms open."

Families who are eligible and would like to reserve a room can call (978) 725-4408 or email Nisrine.Perez-Labouch@Hilton.com.

Lawrence General Hospital bought the Holy Family Hospital campuses in Methuen and Haverhill back in September, when Steward Health Care went bankrupt.

The Methuen campus is 15 minutes away from the Doubletree hotel. The Haverhill location is about a 25-minute ride from the hotel. Lawrence General Hospital is the closest, just 12 minutes away.