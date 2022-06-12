Watch CBS News
Franklin High School's Unified Basketball Team returns home after winning gold at Special Olympics

By CBSBoston.com Staff

FRANKLIN - It was a heroes welcome on Sunday for Franklin High School's Unified Basketball team when they returned home after winning the gold medal at the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida.

The program, which was the first from Massachusetts to qualify for the Special Olympics, won the gold medal thanks to a comeback victory on Friday against a team from Oregon.

Tyler Morrill, who teammates say is the team's Michael Jordan, hit the game-tying and game-winning shots in the final seconds of the gold medal contest.

"I'm excited I got first place. I'm happy, and I'm excited for all my teammates. I'm proud," Morrill said on Sunday.

Coach Lisa Burger told WBZ-TV she was thankful for the response from the community.

"Very overwhelming. I mean it's amazing. These kids are enjoying every minute of it. This is just so humbling. It's amazing what this town can do."

The team is made up of special athletes and neurotypical partners, and coaches say they have all formed a bond on and off the court.

If you'd like to support Franklin's unified program, click here. If you'd like to support Special Olympics Massachusetts, click here.  

