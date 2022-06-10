Franklin High School's Unified Basketball team goes for gold at Special Olympics in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A very special opening ceremonies at the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida included a team from Massachusetts.

Franklin High School's unified basketball program is the first from Massachusetts to qualify for the Special Olympics.

And they are as special as it gets.

"They have come here and they have shown everybody what they're made of; their compassion, their 'supportsmanship,' their abilities on that court. There are no words to express how fantastic this group of 10 really is," coach Lisa Burger told WBZ-TV.

The team is made up of special athletes and neurotypical partners and they have all formed a bond on and off the court, propelling them to big victories on their way to a Special Olympics berth.

Now they're in Orlando, and they continue to win. Franklin made its way into the gold medal round Friday.

"All this hard work paid off," said Jared Hamilton.

"It's not a team. It's a group of friends playing together," said Jeremy Rice, the team's other coach. And that's a sentiment the players echo.

"I've made friends, and those friends became basically my family," said athlete Kaitlynn Jones.

And when asked how it feels to represent their state on an international stage, Meaghan Harmon summed it up well.

"Awesome," she told WBZ.

If you'd like to support Franklin's unified program, click here. If you'd like to support Special Olympics Massachusetts, click here.