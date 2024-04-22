Family searches for answers in death of restaurant worker found behind Framingham Shoppers World

FRAMINGHAM - Relatives were brought to their knees in the spot where Anthony Lopez was discovered Saturday night in Framingham's bustling Shoppers World plaza.

"Nobody deserves to be killed the way he got killed," said his sister Stephanie Lopez.

She was among those who stopped by to lay down flowers and candles around the crime scene near the dumpsters behind the sandwich shop where the 30-year-old Framingham father worked at Hot Table. According to the District Attorney's office, there was obvious trauma to his body.

"I guess he just went to work, and somebody's been watching him, somebody's been doing something, but we're going to get to the bottom of it," said his sister. "I just hope they find the person who did this to my brother. I'm not going to stop searching."

"He was very caring. He was there for others. He was a dad, a great dad to his son," said his former girlfriend Monica Thompson. "It's sad. He definitely didn't deserve this."

For regulars at the popular shopping area along Route 9, the mystery and lack of information from investigators adds to concerns about how it could have happened in such a busy place.

"It's very scary to know that someone who did that is around here, just walking around, and we have no idea who it is," said Jill Jeter.

"I work like two minutes from here," said Evan Powers. "There's obviously a lot going on around here all the time, so I'm really surprised to hear that."

Framingham Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 508-872-1212.