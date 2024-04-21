Man with "obvious trauma" found dead behind building at Shoppers World in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM - A man was found dead behind a business at Shoppers World in Framingham late Saturday night.

Man found with trauma to his body

The Middlesex District Attorney's office said the man was found in a trash area behind the shopping center at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said he had obvious trauma to his body. An autopsy will be done to determine his exact cause of death.

The DA said the man's death is being investigated as a homicide. The victim's name hasn't been released but the Middlesex DA said he was a 30-year-old man from Framingham who worked at one of the businesses at the shopping center.

"Whoever did it could still be here"

"It's really calm, there isn't that much commotion," said Framingham resident Paula Castro. "Nothing usually happens here, so I think it's odd that that happened. I think I'm concerned because the person whoever did it could still be here."

WBZ TV reached out to Shoppers World for a statement but did not immediately hear back.

The Middlesex DA is asking anyone with any information to call police.