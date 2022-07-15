Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made after two teens shot at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Arrest made in connection with McDonald's shooting in Framingham
Arrest made in connection with McDonald's shooting in Framingham 00:18

FRAMINGHAM – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at the McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham. It happened early Thursday morning at the fast food restaurant off of Route 30.

Hours later, 19-year-old Moises Bautista, of Ashland, was arrested. 

Police said an 18-year-old had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.

One car was towed from the scene and another from an area hospital.

Bautista will be arraigned Friday  He will be arraigned Friday for assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.