Arrest made after two teens shot at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at the McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham. It happened early Thursday morning at the fast food restaurant off of Route 30.

Hours later, 19-year-old Moises Bautista, of Ashland, was arrested.

Police said an 18-year-old had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.

One car was towed from the scene and another from an area hospital.

Bautista will be arraigned Friday for assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.