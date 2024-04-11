Police investigating after man found dead in Framingham home

FRAMINGHAM - A chilling discovery was made inside a Framingham home Wednesday night; now, police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office are investigating the suspicious death.

A man's body was found in a Framingham home Wednesday night. Police are investigating. CBS Boston



Framingham police responded to a residence on Fenwick Street after receiving an anonymous 911 call around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say a man was found dead inside the home with visible trauma to his body. A search warrant was later executed at the residence.

'Kind of scary,' neighbors say

"Having something like this happen is kind of scary," said concerned neighbor Steve Constant. "My wife and I have been here for close to 35 years, and it's a great, great neighborhood - peaceful, quiet - and this is all new to us."

While some neighbors are shocked to hear of a suspicious death in the quiet neighborhood, others say the house itself had some suspicious activity, with people coming and going at all hours of the day.

"If it wasn't for the fact that there was the incident involving, we think, the same house a couple of months ago, I would have been more shocked," said concerned neighbor Larry Swanson. "But there was an incident a year or two ago in the street up where there was violence, so it doesn't matter what the neighborhood looks like, it's all over now."

Police say no threat to the public

While police went door to door scouring the neighborhood for surveillance video or any clue, the Framingham police chief reassured the community there was no threat to the public.

"Please know that with every case of this nature, the Bureau of Investigative Services is working tirelessly to bring this case to a close," said Chief Lester Baker in a video message.

Police are now trying to pinpoint what happened to the victim and when, and neighbors say they've learned to keep their eyes and ears open.

"Very, very vigilant - you have to," said Swanson. "I love the neighborhood, but it's just that you're constantly on guard, and that's the best way to say it."

The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which is expected to do an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.