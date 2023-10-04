Foxboro School Committee votes to phase out logo with Native American

Foxboro School Committee votes to phase out logo with Native American

Foxboro School Committee votes to phase out logo with Native American

FOXBORO - Foxboro Public Schools will phase out the logo of a Native American warrior after a heated school committee vote Tuesday night.

People in the community have debated the school district's logo for months. The decision means the town will no longer purchase items with the image of a Native American or accept donations from school groups that do use that logo.

Foxboro Warriors logo CBS Boston

Members of the public were not allowed to speak at Tuesday night's meeting, but that didn't stop people in the audience from interjecting and sharing their opinions.

The committee also voted to form a group of students and faculty members that will research a new logo for the school.

