Foxboro divided as school committee debates changing Warrior logo

FOXBORO - A Foxboro community is divided over the mascot. Parents and the school committee are debating whether to retire the Warriors logo, featuring a Native American warrior's head.

It has been a symbol of warrior pride and spirit in Foxboro since anyone can remember, but now some school committee members want to reconsider the logo of a Native American warrior head as the face of Foxboro's athletic teams.

"I look at it as a way of life," said lifelong resident AJ Dooley. "It just runs so much deeper than a logo, it is the way that we pride ourselves in this town, and the way that we pick each other up and the way we live and fight for each other on a daily basis."

At a school committee meeting Tuesday night, the debate was heated with passionate arguments on both sides.

"This issue in general has the potential to really divide our town," said Heather Harding. "In Foxboro, it's embraced by the entire community and that's why a lot of us feel very strongly that before any decision is made or if any action is taken, it needs to be vetted by the entire town."

The argument is that in a time where several Bay State school districts like Wrentham, and professional sports teams have already retired symbols deemed offensive to Native American tribes, maybe it's time for the familiar Indian-head logo to go.

Foxboro Warriors logo CBS Boston

"I think that tying our community to an image is dangerous I think there are much more significant things to tie ourselves to," said student Emma Lacey.

Parent Erin Earnst says her daughter did research on the topic and interviewed a member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

"Why would the Foxboro Public Schools continue to choose to have a mascot that is proven to have harmful impact on others?" said Earnst. "The American Psychological Association did extensive research and found that this image is, is harmful."

In 2020, nonprofit marketing agency Heard Strategy and Storytelling helped five Bay State schools rebrand their logo pro-bono. The founder Jake Messier says the cost of rebranding can be anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000 and if Foxboro wants to talk-they're here.

"My team and I felt like being on the right side of history and our interpretation of the right side of history -in terms of history and people feeling like they belong we felt like it was important," said Messier.

Many are calling for town vote beyond the school committee.

"This embodies our town and to hear young people say this is dangerous and racist, I just don't get it, I don't like it, I don't appreciate it," said lifelong resident Theresa Payne. "I can tell you wholeheartedly the town wants to keep this logo."