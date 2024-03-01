Massachusetts mother charged with drunk driving in crash that critically injured 8-year-old daughter

Foxboro mom charged with drunk driving in crash that critically injured daughter

Foxboro mom charged with drunk driving in crash that critically injured daughter

Foxboro mom charged with drunk driving in crash that critically injured daughter

FOXBORO - A Foxboro mother was charged with drunk driving Friday, a week after a crash with an ambulance that left her 8-year-old daughter critically hurt.

Jenna Wilson, 40, now faces multiple charges, including OUI-liquor, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation and reckless endangerment of a child.

An ambulance and a Honda Pilot collided head-on on Route 140 in Foxboro, February 22, 2024. CBS Boston

The crash happened Feb. 22 on Route 140 in Foxboro. Police said Wilson was driving a Honda Pilot in the southbound lane when she crossed into the northbound side and hit the ambulance head-on.

Wilson's 8-year-old daughter was in the backseat of the SUV and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was medflighted to a Boston hospital. Four other people, including Wilson, the two EMTs in the ambulance and the patient they were transporting, were also taken to the hospital.

At Wilson's arraignment, prosecutors said she told police that she had gone bowling at Patriot Place with her children before the crash, where she had dinner and two espresso martinis. She allegedly said she didn't remember if she had anything else to drink. She then dropped her two sons off with their father before leaving with her daughter.

Wilson's defense attorney called the crash a "tragic accident." She was released on personal recognizance.

The judge ordered Wilson to undergo alcohol testing, not drive and not have any contact with the paramedics and patient involved in the crash. She was also ordered to not have any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Wilson is due back in court next month.