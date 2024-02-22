Massachusetts ambulance crash sends 5 to hospital, including one child

FOXBORO - A crash on a Massachusetts highway involving an ambulance and a car sent five people, including a child, to the hospital Thursday night.

The head on collision happened just before 7 p.m. on Main Street.

The two EMTs were transporting a 70-year-old patient, and the car was driven by a 40-year-old mother with her young daughter in the back seat.

All five people were transported to the hospital. The child was med flighted to Mass General where the District Attorney said she would be receiving "advanced treatment."

There is no information about the condition of the victims or what caused the crash.