Boston Police arrest fourth person in shooting near Charlestown High School graduation

BOSTON - A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that terrified families at the Charlestown High School graduation ceremony this spring.

The ceremony was cut short in June when gunshots were heard nearby. Nobody was hurt.

Boston Police said 21-year-old Austilino Pereira of Dorchester was arrested Friday. During a search of his home, officers recovered a loaded firearm, drugs and money.

Detectives have recovered three guns in connection with the investigation.

Pereira was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. 

First published on October 9, 2022 / 8:24 PM

