Former Everett superintendent Fred Foresteire released from jail 19 days into 9 month sentence

EVERETT - Former Everett Superintendent Fred Foresteire, who was convicted of indecent assault and battery on three women, has been released from jail after serving a little more than two weeks.

Last month, he was ordered to serve nine months in jail and register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to indecent assault on two women. That was about a week after Foresteire was found guilty of indecent assault and battery against a third woman between 2017 and 2018.

Foresteire,79, was released Tuesday after a judge granted his request to stay his sentence. He served 19 days in jail.

Foresteire will be free while his legal team prepares an appeal of his convictions. His trial had been delayed for years due to the pandemic and multiple requests to delay.