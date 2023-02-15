Former Everett superintendent Frederick Foresteire pleads guilty to 2 additional indecent assault charges

MALDEN — Former Everett Superintendent Frederick Foresteire pleaded guilty Wednesday to indecent assault charges against two other women following his conviction last week.

At the time of the assaults, Foresteire, 79, served as a supervisor for both women, a then 47-year-old and a then 64-year-old, at the Everett Public School Department in 2015. Both women alleged Foresteire "indecently touched them" according to the district attorney.

He will now serve nine months in jail and register as a sex offender.

These charges come almost a week after his original trial where he was found guilty indecent assault and battery against a then 41-year-old woman between 2017 and 2018 while working at the Everett Public School Administration building. The victim claimed Foresteire touched her buttocks on several occasions.

Foresteire took the stand at his trial and denied the charges.

Foresteire was Everett's superintendent from 1989 until 2018 when he retired following being placed on leave by the Everett School Committee as allegations began to surface.